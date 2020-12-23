The Illuminati Nazi World Order (NWO): Obama Is Hitler's Biological Grandson, A Khazar Rothschild

The purpose of this article is to act as a quick introductory history lesson on how the illegitimate president Barack Obama is Hitler's biological grandson. This is just a sliver of Obamagate and what Trump is truly up against when it comes to the Marxist Socialist Communist Illuminati Khazarian Zionist Jesuit Globalist Luciferian Nazi World Order (NWO).





To cut to the chase, the U.S.A did not win WWII, but rather the Nazi's withdrew to reformulate and infiltrate worldwide. Hitler faked his death in the bunker by using his butler who was also his body double. His wife also faked her death via cyanide poisoning, followed by changing her name, so she could have their 4 NWO daughters in secrecy.





According to the declassified document below, Hitler fled to Argentina along with other Schutzstaffel (SS) until he later died a natural death in a car crash in 1957. In addition to Argentina, the SS also fled to U.S.A via Operation Paperclip and formed NASA or escaped to Antarctic underground Nazi military bases.

The following family tree demonstrates how Hitler was secretly a Rothschild descendent and therefore is also part Jewish (Khazarian Zionist). Meaning that Barack Obama is also a Rothschild descendent and also part Jewish. What's even more interesting is that Obama's real biological father was the founder of an Indonesian Islamic cult known as Subud , which his biological mother was also a member of. No wonder there are so many issues relating to Obama's fake birth certificates.

Rothschild, Hitler, Dunham, & Obama Family Tree

While secretly impregnated with Barack by Bapak she moved to Kenya to give birth to him. She married Barack Sr. in 1961 and this is how Barack II inherited his first stepfathers name. When it was clear that he was not his child the marriage quickly failed in 1964, and Ann married Lolo Soetoro in 1965. Soon after they had Maya Kasandra Soetoro , who would be Barack's half-sister.

Barack Hussein Obama Sr. & Barack Hussein Obama II

Barack Hussein Obama Sr. & Ann Dunham

Lolo Soetoro, Ann Dunham Soetoro, Maya Soetoro, & Barry Soetoro

Ann Dunham & Barack Hussein Obama II

Ann Dunham & Barack Hussein Obama II

Ann Dunham, Barack Hussein Obama II, & Madelyn Lee Payne Dunham

Relatedly, Ann Dunham's siblings (Angela Merkel, Theresa May, & Dalia Grybauskaite) are also Obama's aunts all of which also held roles of power as part of the Khazarian Zionist Illuminati Globalist Communist NWO agenda which has transformed from the 3rd Reich to the 4th Reich. The idea is to ensure the Illuminati offspring are strategically placed into high level positions in various countries to further the communistic Nazi World Order. Must be a coincidence that Theresa and Dalia were both unseated from their positions of power in 2019, even though they were likely implicated for crimes against humanity and executed behind the scene .

Angela Merkel, Theresa May, & Dalia Grybauskaite

Angela Merkel & Barack Hussein Obama II: Aunt & Nephew Share A Kiss





Supporting Links:

HMM NEWS

WE ARE THE NEWS NOW

NEWS THAT MAKES YOU SAY HMM...

FINALLY A NEWS SOURCE YOU CAN TRUST

DELIVERING RAW, UNADULTERATED TRUTH IN NEWS REPORTING

Add, Follow, Join, Read, & Share Operation Q's (HMM Managing Editor)

RedPilling Articles On All Platforms

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️

The choice is yours to know. God Bless & WWG1WGA!

Follow The Humorous Mathematicians:

Facebook

Parler

Reddit

Twitch

Twitter

YouTube





Do you have a story you’d like us to cover, information the world needs to hear, or would you like to become a contributor to HMM News? Visit our contact page, email us , or text us @ 202-735-1711 and let us know.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the author and may not represent the official views of HMM News or the Humorous Mathematics Media Network. Stories filed under Opinion contain information from various sources that may be both, verified and unverified. HMM News and the Humorous Mathematics Media Network do not make any claims as to the validity of the information expressed in the opinion section, however we do encourage the reader to do further research on their own and we hope that you will share your findings with us. The mission for the truth requires a collective effort.